Music on Film: Heart of a Dog

Composer and creative pioneer Laurie Anderson as she takes us on a magical journey through the nature of love, loss, and absence. Centered on her beloved dog Lolabelle, who died in 2011, and dedicated to her late husband, Lou Reed, Heart of a Dog seamlessly weaves together childhood memories, video diaries, and philosophical musings on the meaning of life. Laurie Anderson will participate in a post-screening discussion led by Mervon Mehta, Executive Director of Performing Arts at The Royal Conservatory. 6:30 pm. $17.

boxoffice.hotdocs.ca/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=98875~fff311b7-cdad-4e14-9ae4-a9905e1b9cb0&epguid=a1a41036-cbe1-4f35-bc34-1ed13d4bd525&