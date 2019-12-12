Musical Candlelight Tours

Experience the magic of the season while on a candlelight tour of the 55-room mansion at night. Enjoy live seasonal music performed on the 1880s Steinway grand piano amid the festive atmosphere of this lavish home, decorated for the holidays in the style of the 1920s. Sample an icebox or gingerbread cookie along with warm mulled apple cider in the historic kitchen. December 12, 19 and 27 at 7 & 8:30 pm. $20.

Pre-register: spadinamuseum.streamintickets.com // spadina@toronto.ca