Muslim Identity In An Age Of Right Wing Populism

Alliance Française 24 Spadina Rd, Toronto, Ontario M5R 2S7

This Tessellate Institute panel with Dr. Ingrid Mattson, Dr. Barbara Perry, Fiyyaz Jaat & Naheed Mustafa brings together scholarly & front-line analysis of the recent rise in hatred & exclusion, and impact on Muslim identity. Also featuring spoken word poetry by Timaj Garad & others. 6-9 pm. $15 or pwyc. Reception to follow. Pre-register.

