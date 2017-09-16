Muslim Identity In An Age Of Right Wing Populism
This Tessellate Institute panel with Dr. Ingrid Mattson, Dr. Barbara Perry, Fiyyaz Jaat & Naheed Mustafa brings together scholarly & front-line analysis of the recent rise in hatred & exclusion, and impact on Muslim identity. Also featuring spoken word poetry by Timaj Garad & others. 6-9 pm. $15 or pwyc. Reception to follow. Pre-register.
Alliance Française 24 Spadina Rd, Toronto, Ontario M5R 2S7 View Map
