by Kat Sandler (Tarragon Theatre). A teen deals with her drinking mother and an imaginary friend who lives under her bed in this darkly comic fairy tale. Previews from Jan 3, opens Jan 4 and runs to Jan 28, Tue-Sat 8 pm, mat Sat-Sun 2:30 pm, Wed 1:30 pm. $22-$60, rush $20. ExtraSpace.

www.tarragontheatre.com/show/mustard-2018