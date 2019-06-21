My Back Pages: The Art Of Zines & Indie Publishing

My Back Pages is an exhibition/workshop/residency that provides space for the public to learn about zine culture and try their hand at making their own. At the residency, emerging and veteran “zinesters” will create site-specific work while showcasing their own self-published zines and artwork in the related areas of drawing, printmaking, assemblage and comics.

Jun 21-Nov 10 / Gallery hours: Wed & Fri 11 am-6 pm; Thu 11 am-6 pm; Sat-Sun noon-5 pm.