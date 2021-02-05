NOW MagazineAll EventsMy Bad! Live with DJ Blush

My Bad! Live with DJ Blush

My Bad! Live with DJ Blush

by
1 1 people viewed this event.

Virtual guilty pleasure dance party with music from the 80’s 90’s and 00’s. Feb 12 at 9 pm. Free. http://MIXCLOUD.COM/LIVE/DJBLUSHTO

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2021-02-12 @ 09:00 PM to
2021-02-12 @ 11:30 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Party or Social Gathering
 

Event Category

Music

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.