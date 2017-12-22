My Home Land: Sarzamin-e-Man
Living Arts Centre 4141 Living Arts (Mississauga), Mississauga, Ontario L5B 4B8
Theatrical concert of music and poetry by the Dawood Sarkhosh Ensemble. The listener is led by melody to lyrics expressing the destitution and devastating hardship arisen from the distant past felt in every instance of the life of our grief stricken people. Dec 22 at 8 pm. $60-$75.
