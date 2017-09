by Aaron Posner (Studio 180 Theatre/Harold Green Jewish Theatre Company). A young Jewish artist is torn between his Hasidic upbringing and his need to fulfill his creative promise. Opens Nov 4 and runs to Nov 26, Tue-Thu & Sat 8 pm, Nov 12 & 19 at 7 pm, mat Wed 1 pm (and Nov 23), Sun 2 pm. $TBA. Greenwin Theatre.