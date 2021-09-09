My Pandemic Story: Youth Create Portraits of a Pandemic

The Royal Ontario Museum presents the exhibition of of children’s artwork expressing their pandemic experiences. Ontario children aged four-to-18 reflect on their pandemic experiences and channel their emotions into an art project in any medium they chose. In response, youth from Thunder Bay to Toronto created over 2,300 artworks – some independently, others with families or as part of school projects – that form an important portrait of this unprecedented moment in history. Free. Oct 9-Feb 21, 2022. http://www.rom.on.ca

The exhibition will be presented free to the public on the Museum’s first floor with no general admission ticket required.