My Pandemic Story: Youth Create Portraits of a Pandemic

Sep 9, 2021

The Royal Ontario Museum presents the exhibition of of children’s artwork expressing their pandemic experiences. Ontario children aged four-to-18 reflect on their pandemic experiences and channel their emotions into an art project in any medium they chose. In response, youth from Thunder Bay to Toronto created over 2,300 artworks – some independently, others with families or as part of school projects – that form an important portrait of this unprecedented moment in history. Free. Oct 9-Feb 21, 2022. http://www.rom.on.ca

The exhibition will be presented free to the public on the Museum’s first floor with no general admission ticket required.

Additional Details

Event Price - free

Date And Time
Sat, Oct 9th, 2021
Mon, Feb 21st, 2022 to

Location
100 Queens Park, Royal Ontario Museum

Event Types
Art Exhibition

Event Category
Art

Event Tags

