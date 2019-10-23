Myseum Connects: Documenting Diverse Histories
The City of Toronto Archives 255 Spadina Rd, Toronto, Ontario M5R 2V3
This panel discussion explores the role of institutional and community archives, taking a hard look at the gaps that exist when it comes to preserving the history and heritage of diverse communities who aren’t typically acknowledged in Toronto’s history. 7-9:30 pm. Free. eventbrite.ca/e/myseum-connects-documenting-diverse-histories-tickets-75148179227
Info
The City of Toronto Archives 255 Spadina Rd, Toronto, Ontario M5R 2V3 View Map
Free, Partner
Community Events