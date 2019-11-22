Myseum Connects: Pathways For Newcomer Artists & Creative Workers

Centre for Social Innovation 192 Spadina, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2C2

This collaborative "crowd-solving" forum seeks to address the barriers and gaps that exist for newcomers in Toronto's creative fields. Through brainstorming via breakout sessions, actionable steps will be developed to enable newcomer artists and creative professionals to successfully navigate Toronto's creative economy. 10 am-3 pm. Free.

RSVP: myseumoftoronto.com/programming/myseum-connects-pathways-for-newcomer-artists-creative-workers/

