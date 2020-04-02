Myseum Intersections 2020: Launch Party

Myseum of Toronto warmly invites you to experience an evening of exploration at the launch party for our fifth-annual Myseum Intersections festival! This year we are doing things a bit differently, and are excited to host you at our festival hub, which throughout the month of April will host four exhibits and key festival programming. The Intersections hub located at 18 Wellington Street West, includes two gallery sites for visitors to kick-off their festival; Collision Gallery on the main floor and Intersections Gallery downstairs in the PATH.

The launch party will be an opportunity to meet the artists, curators, creators and organizers behind this year's 12-projects which explore many different intersectional perspectives of our city. As always you can expect good music, performances, installations, interactivity and a fun and welcoming atmosphere. April 2 from 7-10 pm. Free.

myseumoftoronto.com/programming/intersections-2020-launch-party