Dixon Road tells the story of a Somali family who immigrate to Canada in 1991 as the civil war begins to tear their homeland apart. They settle in Dixon Road, in a neighbourhood near Pearson airport that is still the heart of Toronto’s Somali community today. Somali-Canadian playwright Fatuma Adar will bring her personal stories and the history of Dixon Road to life with this new musical.

This event features performances from this upcoming musical, as well as a conversation between Fatuma Adar and Director Kimberly Colburn about Dixon Road and the inspirations behind the musical pieces and the play.

Dixon Road is A Musical Stage Company & Obsidian Theatre Company Co-Production. Originally developed as part of Obsidian Theatre’s Playwrights Unit and commissioned by The Musical Stage Company with funding from The Aubrey & Marla Dan Foundation’s Aubrey & Marla Dan Fund for new musicals. June 30 from 7-8 pm.

Pre-register https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/myseum-intersections-2021-dixon-road-tickets-157826492287 http://www.myseumoftoronto.com/programming/dixon-road-2021