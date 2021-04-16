NOW MagazineAll EventsMyseum Intersections 2021: Here and There

Myseum Intersections 2021: Here and There

Myseum Intersections 2021: Here and There

by
19 19 people viewed this event.

Join Myseum of Toronto to learn about the experiences of Migrant Care Workers who will share their stories.

These stories have been developed with the support of theatre artist, Karen Ancheta and digital storytelling facilitator, Christine Balmes. Kwentong Bayan Collective have responded to these stories with illustrations and audio soundscapes.

As a nature of their work, Migrant Workers already know how to socially distance – divide mind, body, heart, and spirit – when they are separated from their loved ones for years to work abroad. Through the art of community storytelling, we’ll explore the rhythms of this dual life; how love transcends time and space; and what we can all learn from this time of lockdown and revolution.

April 25 from 1-2 pm ET. Free. Register at eventbrite.ca/e/myseum-intersections-2021-here-and-there-storytelling-event-tickets-144474020685

myseumoftoronto.com/programming/myseum-intersections-here-and-there

 

Date And Time

2021-04-25 @ 01:00 PM to
2021-04-25 @ 02:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Event Category

Community Events

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.