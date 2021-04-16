Join Myseum of Toronto to learn about the experiences of Migrant Care Workers who will share their stories.

These stories have been developed with the support of theatre artist, Karen Ancheta and digital storytelling facilitator, Christine Balmes. Kwentong Bayan Collective have responded to these stories with illustrations and audio soundscapes.

As a nature of their work, Migrant Workers already know how to socially distance – divide mind, body, heart, and spirit – when they are separated from their loved ones for years to work abroad. Through the art of community storytelling, we’ll explore the rhythms of this dual life; how love transcends time and space; and what we can all learn from this time of lockdown and revolution.

April 25 from 1-2 pm ET. Free. Register at eventbrite.ca/e/myseum-intersections-2021-here-and-there-storytelling-event-tickets-144474020685

myseumoftoronto.com/programming/myseum-intersections-here-and-there