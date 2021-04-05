Myseum Intersections 2021: Images of Resistance Launch Event

Join Myseum of Toronto for the Images of Resistance: An Archive of Action official launch event.

This event will be a panel discussion reflecting on the 2008-2009 intergenerational demonstrations that mobilized Toronto’s Tamil community; a scale of which Toronto had never seen before. During the launch, you will hear from speakers who were organizers and active participants of those protests.

The event will be the launch event for the Images of Resistance: An Archive of Action online web-based exhibit, and give attendees an inside look at the physical exhibit, which is on display at the Fort York Visitors Centre. The exhibit tells the stories of the Tamil Canadian protests in 2009 that brought together tens of thousands of protesters to Downtown Toronto to bring attention to the Genocidal War that was taking place in Sri Lanka.

April 15 from 7-8:30 pm. Register http://www.myseumoftoronto.com/programming/myseum-intersections-images-of-resistance/

