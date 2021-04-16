Myseum Intersections 2021: In Conversation with Butterfly

Join Myseum of Toronto and organizing members of Butterfly in a conversation that explores the past and present activism, advocacy and support work of the organization as presented and celebrated in the exhibition IN ADDITION: 5 YEARS+ OF GRASSROOTS POWER WITH BUTTERFLY. The second part of the event will be centred around collective participatory action through providing the necessary learnings, tools and options for folx to advocate alongside Asian and migrant sex workers for the right to safely work in dignity.

April 24 from 2-3:30 pm. Free. Register at eventbrite.ca/e/in-addition-5-years-of-grassroots-power-with-butterfly-tickets-147893983887

Butterfly was formed by sex workers, social workers, legal and health professionals. It provides support to, and advocates for, the rights of Asian and migrant sex workers. The organization is founded upon the belief that sex workers are entitled to respect and basic human rights.

myseumoftoronto.com/programming/myseum-intersections-in-addition