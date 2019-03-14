Myseum Intersections: Bharatanatyam – History, Performance & Memory
Dancemakers 15 Case Goods Lane #301, Toronto, Ontario M5A 3C4
Myseum Intersections Festival: Revisionist Toronto and inDANCE present an interactive demonstration that draws from experiences of race, sexuality, multiculturalism & post-colonialism, featuring live performance, video presentation and a talk that challenges binary notions of “tradition” and “contemporaneity”. Mar 14-15, Thu-Fri 8 pm. Free.
myseumoftoronto.com/programming/bharatanatyam-history-performance-memory
