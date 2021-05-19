Myseum Intersections: ChinaTOwn exhibition launch

Presented by Linda Zhang, Assistant Professor at Ryerson’s School of Interior Design (RSID) along with a class of fourth-year RSID students, this immersive & interactive project seeks to identify Chinatown’s future heritage(s) through the affects produced by interior architecture, lived experience, collective storytelling, atmosphere, & memory. Through a conceptual digital exhibition, we seek to uncover untold stories & build a collective, intersectional vision for the future heritage(s) of Toronto’s Chinatowns.

Each of the projects featured in ChinaTOwn explores what marginalized communities have known for some time—namely, that all that is written is not necessarily all that is, & what is remembered extends far beyond what is recorded. ChinaTOwn tells the forgotten stories & willful omissions that exist beyond Toronto’s official heritage definition of its Chinatown neighbourhoods.

May 23 from 4-5 pm. Register https://ryerson.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_UsxtGslLSPu-r_j-iL1JUw

Website: http://www.myseumoftoronto.com/programming/future-heritages-of-torontos-chinatowns-exhibition-launch