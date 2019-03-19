Myseum Intersections: City Builders

Columbus Centre 901 Lawrence W, Toronto, Ontario

Rich with stories of triumph & tragedy, this exhibition tells the fascinating history of the immigrant construction workers who built Toronto, and their labour struggles, by way of displays, artifacts, videos & augmented-reality digital features. Mar 19-31, reception 3 pm Mar 24. Free.

Presented as part of Myseum Intersections Festival: Revisionist Toronto.

Columbus Centre 901 Lawrence W, Toronto, Ontario View Map
