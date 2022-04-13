Myseum Intersections Festival 2022

Myseum Intersections is an annual city-wide festival that explores arts, culture and community in Toronto. Throughout the month of April, join us for our first in-person Intersections festival in over two years and rediscover the city through the lens of 5 collaborative projects, with 30+ artists and 10+ community collectives involved.

From Parkdale to North York, and Black Creek to Etobicoke, experience free events, exhibits, tours, and workshops that explore diverse stories and contemporary conversations about our city. April 2-30, 2022. myseumoftoronto.com