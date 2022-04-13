Readers' Choice 2021

Apr 13, 2022

Myseum Intersections Festival 2022

Myseum Intersections is an annual city-wide festival that explores arts, culture and community in Toronto. Throughout the month of April, join us for our first in-person Intersections festival in over two years and rediscover the city through the lens of 5 collaborative projects, with 30+ artists and 10+ community collectives involved.

From Parkdale to North York, and Black Creek to Etobicoke, experience free events, exhibits, tours, and workshops that explore diverse stories and contemporary conversations about our city. April 2-30, 2022. myseumoftoronto.com

Additional Details

Location Address - Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Event Price - Free

Date And Time

Sat, Apr 2nd, 2022 @ 09:00 AM
to Sat, Apr 30th, 2022 @ 09:00 PM

Location

Various venues

Event Types

Festival or Fair

Event Category

Festivals

Event Tags

