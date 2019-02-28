Myseum Intersections: Festival Launch Party

Google Calendar - Myseum Intersections: Festival Launch Party - 2019-02-28 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Myseum Intersections: Festival Launch Party - 2019-02-28 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Myseum Intersections: Festival Launch Party - 2019-02-28 19:00:00 iCalendar - Myseum Intersections: Festival Launch Party - 2019-02-28 19:00:00

Longboat Hall 1087 Queen W (basement of Great Hall), Toronto, Ontario M6J 1H3

Mix and mingle with the artists, curators, creators and organizers behind this year’s 17 projects. Expect good music, live performances, installations and a fun and welcoming crowd. 7-9 pm. Free. RSVP on eventbrite.ca.

myseumoftoronto.com/programming/revisionist-toronto-launch-party

Info
Longboat Hall 1087 Queen W (basement of Great Hall), Toronto, Ontario M6J 1H3 View Map
Free, Partner
Art, Community Events
Google Calendar - Myseum Intersections: Festival Launch Party - 2019-02-28 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Myseum Intersections: Festival Launch Party - 2019-02-28 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Myseum Intersections: Festival Launch Party - 2019-02-28 19:00:00 iCalendar - Myseum Intersections: Festival Launch Party - 2019-02-28 19:00:00