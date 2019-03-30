Myseum Intersections: Fill In The Blank

An ephemeral re-creation of the recently defunct, Black-owned DIY artspace Blank Canvas, this exhibition highlights the systemic obstacles facing racialized & marginalized artists & invites attendees to share their vision for a better Toronto. Mar 30-31, celebration/reception 6-11 pm Mar 30, gallery hours noon-5 pm Mar 31. Free.

Presented as part of Myseum Intersections Festival: Revisionist Toronto.