Myseum Intersections: History Of Bathurst Street Sounds

Music Gallery at 918 Bathurst 918 Bathurst, Toronto, Ontario M5R 3G5

This panel talk/parade/exhibit explores a wealth of musical heritage along Bathurst Street. From vital venues & significant shops to the prominent personalities who have left their mark, shedding new light on a perennially bustling neighbourhood.

Mar 24-30, parade/reception 2-5 pm Mar 24 at A Different Booklist (779 Bathurst). Free. Presented as part of Myseum Intersections Festival: Revisionist Toronto.

Music Gallery at 918 Bathurst 918 Bathurst, Toronto, Ontario M5R 3G5
Free
Art
