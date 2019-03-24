Myseum Intersections: History Of Bathurst Street Sounds

This panel talk/parade/exhibit explores a wealth of musical heritage along Bathurst Street. From vital venues & significant shops to the prominent personalities who have left their mark, shedding new light on a perennially bustling neighbourhood.

Mar 24-30, parade/reception 2-5 pm Mar 24 at A Different Booklist (779 Bathurst). Free. Presented as part of Myseum Intersections Festival: Revisionist Toronto.