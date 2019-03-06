How To Memory Archive: Revisiting And Remixing Etobicoke's Past
Arts Etobicoke Gallery 4893A Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M9A 1B2
Arts Etobicoke and arts collective The Department of Public Memory present an interactive exhibition. Participants are invited to contribute living memories to a new "Memory Archive" for Etobicoke. The Dept. of Memory will host three workshops for participants. Mar 6-26, reception & artist talk 6-8 pm Mar 7.
Workshop #1: March 9 from 11 am-1 pm or 2-4 pm at Arts Etobicoke;
Workshop #2: March 16 1-4 pm at Cloverdale Mall (250 the East Mall);
Workshop #3: March 23 from 1-4 pm at Arts Etobicoke.
RSVP on eventbrite.ca/e/56126912105
