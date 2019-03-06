How To Memory Archive: Revisiting And Remixing Etobicoke's Past

Arts Etobicoke and arts collective The Department of Public Memory present an interactive exhibition. Participants are invited to contribute living memories to a new "Memory Archive" for Etobicoke. The Dept. of Memory will host three workshops for participants. Mar 6-26, reception & artist talk 6-8 pm Mar 7.

Workshop #1: March 9 from 11 am-1 pm or 2-4 pm at Arts Etobicoke;

Workshop #2: March 16 1-4 pm at Cloverdale Mall (250 the East Mall);

Workshop #3: March 23 from 1-4 pm at Arts Etobicoke.

RSVP on eventbrite.ca/e/56126912105