Myseum Intersections: Quarantine Edition – Images of Resistance Forum

Mobilized by members of the Tamil Canadian community, these demonstrations brought together tens of thousands of protesters during the months of September 2008 to June 2009, culminating notably in the Gardiner Expressway blockade. This online forum will bring together panellists and performers to reflect on how the protests have shaped the growth and thinking of a generation of Tamil Canadian youth. May 11 from 6-8 pm ET. Free.

May 11 from 6-8 pm ET. Free.