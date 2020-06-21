Myseum Intersections Quarantine Edition: Care Work Stories

Migrant Care Workers are more than the "care" they provide to children, the elderly and our most vulnerable family members. Their stories are complex and as varied as the people who live them - past and present.

Join Myseum of Toronto for this panel discussion with Filipino Care Workers and allies to explore their long history fighting for (and winning) human rights in Canada. We will learn about the recent movement that boldly calls for "Full Immigration Status for All". We will meet artists who support migrant communities to tell their stories., and listen to the personal stories of Migrant Care Workers whose labour is currently keeping communities safe during COVID-19. June 21 at 2 pm. Free.

