Myseum Intersections - Quarantine Edition: Derailed

Join Myseum of Toronto for this online panel discussion and dramatic reading about the Black Railway Porters and their historic fight for equality on and off the tracks. The panel discussion is moderated by Cheryl Blackman (City of Toronto) and panelists include Cecil Foster (author of, They Call me George), Natasha Henry (President, Ontario Black Historical Society) and Meghan Swaby (playwright). 2 to 3:30 pm. Free.

myseumoftoronto.com/programming/derailed-black-porters-quarantine-edition