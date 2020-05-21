Myseum Intersections - Quarantine Edition: Pull Up!

Join Myseum of Toronto for this panel discussion moderated by Pull Up! a collective founded and led by Toronto-based DJs and creatives, Lovebonez and Fresh Moses. Pull Up! will be speaking with Joelle White (Girls Need Love), IMVNZI (KIF Radio), and Sovnd Cvrator (KIF Radio/Excuse My French). The moderators and panelists will be exploring the future of nightlife & live music, digital community building and strategies for creating impactful online music experiences. 4-5 pm. Free. myseumoftoronto.com/programming/digital-music-experiences

Later in the evening head to the Myseum of Toronto Instagram page as Lovebonez and Fresh Moses will be on the decks for a DJ set from 7 pm-8 pm EDT. Registration for the DJ set NOT required.