Across all sectors in Canadian culture and worldwide, Black women’s artistic and creative works receive significantly less public visibility, compensation, and recognition. These discrepancies in gender and racial inequality are exacerbated by colourism, featurism, patriarchy, and media narratives.

Join Myseum of Toronto for this panel discussion where women in hip hop from the city of Toronto will share their experience, highlight solutions and challenge the traditional role of Black women within the male-dominated space of hip hop while exploring the intersecting experiences of race, sexuality, ability and gender. 2 pm. Free.

eventbrite.ca/e/myseum-intersections-quarantine-edition-women-in-hip-hop-tickets-109360783046