Myseum Intersections: Re-Imagining Stories Of Care Work

Myseum Intersections Festival: Revisionist Toronto presents a storytelling performance by real-life migrant caregivers that re-visions the history of care work in Toronto. Participating performers: Cristina Kaalim, Maria Cecilia, Nievales, Gladys Antonio, Bong Castro, Marlyn Lopez, Anita Fortuno. March 10, performance 1-3pm, reception 3-4 pm at the Spadina Theatre. Free.

myseumoftoronto.com/programming/re-imagining-stories-of-care