Myseum Intersections: Reclaiming Tkaronto/Toronto

Reclaiming Tkaronto/Toronto: Transforming Lenses around Mental Wellness will reflect on the history of mental health in Toronto before re-envisioning how we can build a community based on a deeper understanding and connection to mental wellness. This interactive workshop encourages participants to use creative thinking and art-making to collectively re-imagine how we see our past, present and future in relation to mental wellness.

March 23 from 1-4:30 pm. Free. Meet at Queen West and White Squirrel Way (near 1050 Queen West), and then walk to SKETCH arts for workshop.

myseumoftoronto.com/programming/reclaiming-tkaronto-toronto