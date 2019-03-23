Myseum Intersections: Reclaiming Tkaronto/Toronto
SKETCH Arts 180 Shaw, suite 201, Toronto, Ontario M6J 2W5
Reclaiming Tkaronto/Toronto: Transforming Lenses around Mental Wellness will reflect on the history of mental health in Toronto before re-envisioning how we can build a community based on a deeper understanding and connection to mental wellness. This interactive workshop encourages participants to use creative thinking and art-making to collectively re-imagine how we see our past, present and future in relation to mental wellness.
March 23 from 1-4:30 pm. Free. Meet at Queen West and White Squirrel Way (near 1050 Queen West), and then walk to SKETCH arts for workshop.
