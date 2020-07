Throughout the summer, Elder Duke Redbird will be hosting, “Ask an Elder”; an intimate online experience for individuals or small groups to engage with, ask question(s) of, and learn from Elder Redbird’s perspectives. July 7 to August 27, Tuesdays and Thursdays (30-minute time slots). Free.

For more details and to register for a time slot, visit myseumoftoronto.com/programming/outlineask-an-outline-elder