Myseum presents: Over-Policing Black and Indigenous Lives

We’ve seen the stories and read the reports: Black people and Indigenous peoples in Toronto are exponentially more likely to be victims of fatal police shootings, and account for an alarmingly disproportionate number of federal incarcerations. While recent events have focused the public’s attention on the problem with policing, in many communities this conversation and these issues are nothing new.

Join Myseum of Toronto for a panel discussion that takes a critical look into the history of policing in Canada, the communities most affected, where things stand now, and where we go from here. Panelists include: Sandy Hudson (founder, Black Lives Matter Canada), Robyn Maynard (author, Policing Black Lives: State Violence From Slavery To Present) and Caitlyn Kasper (Aboriginal Legal Services of Toronto). This panel will be moderated by Rania El Mugammar (Sudanese artist, anti-oppression consultant, and liberation educator). July 23 from 2-3 pm ET on Zoom. Free.

Register at http://www.myseumoftoronto.com/programming/overpolicing-black-indigenous-lives/