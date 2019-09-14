Mysterious Barricades Concert for Suicide Awareness

Concert featuring vocalists Russell Braun & Norine Burgess, harpist Judy Loman, pianist Carolyn Maule, Turkwaz Ensemble and others, hosted by Monica Whicher. 1 pm. Free (donations welcome).

Reserve ticket at: mysteriousbarricades.org/toronto

The Mysterious Barricades Concert Society hosts a series of 15 one-hour concerts across Canada between September 5th and September 14th with performances by some of Canada’s finest musicians. visit mysteriousbarricades.org for more info.