Mysterious Barricades Concert for Suicide Awareness
Walter Hall, Edward Johnson Bldg 80 Queen's Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C5
Concert featuring vocalists Russell Braun & Norine Burgess, harpist Judy Loman, pianist Carolyn Maule, Turkwaz Ensemble and others, hosted by Monica Whicher. 1 pm. Free (donations welcome).
Reserve ticket at: mysteriousbarricades.org/toronto
The Mysterious Barricades Concert Society hosts a series of 15 one-hour concerts across Canada between September 5th and September 14th with performances by some of Canada’s finest musicians. visit mysteriousbarricades.org for more info.
Info
Walter Hall, Edward Johnson Bldg 80 Queen's Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C5 View Map
All Ages, Free
Community Events, Music
Benefits
Jazz/Classical/Experimental