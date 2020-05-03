Mysterious & Deep - Toronto Classical Singers

Ralph Vaughn Williams - Mystical Songs & Sea Symphony. As vast as the ocean, Vaughan Williams’ Sea Symphony features Walt Whitman’s stunning text conveying the soul’s yearning for meaning as we reach across the oceans. Combined with The Mystical Songs, with text from centuries earlier by George Herbert, this concert will be filled with atmospheric awe and wonder. Lesley Bouza, soprano, Matthew Zadow, baritone, the Talisker Players and the choir will all be conducted by Jurgen Petrenko. 4 pm. $30. torontoclassicalsingers.ca