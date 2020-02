Indian Tabla, Pakistani Sitar and Flute, Greek Synthesizer and Oud and Iraqi Vocal and Frame Drum. Musicians Demetrios Petsalakis, Ravi Naimpally, Anwar Khurshid and Ahmed Moneka play acoustic music mixed with electronic loop, building it together to reach a spiritual psychedelic healing journey. 5-10 pm. $14 online, $20 door.