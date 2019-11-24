Mystical Birds: The Toronto Mozart Players
Church of the Redeemer 162 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1M4
Concert program includes:
Organ Concerto in F, The Cuckoo and the Nightingale (Handel), featuring Paul Jenkins, organ.
Symphony No 6, Le Matin (Haydn), featuring Barbara Croall, pipigwan.
Piano Concerto No. 17 in G Major (Mozart), featuring Asher Ian Armstrong, piano.
2 pm. $15-$40. mozartproject.ca/mystical-birds-november-24-2019
