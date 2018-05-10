MYTORONTO Camera Distribution Day
Ryerson School of Image Arts 122 Bond, Toronto, Ontario
Veahavta, a humanitarian organization in Toronto, invites individuals who experienced homelessness to participate in the MYTORONTO photography contest.
The MYTORONTO photography contest and calendar project provides a glimpse on individuals often not granted the opportunity to tell their story. Participants receive single-use cameras and have 5 days to take photographs of what matters to them. May 10, 11 am-1:30 pm. Free.
Free
