MYTORONTO Photo Exhibit: #LifeintheCity

to Google Calendar - MYTORONTO Photo Exhibit: #LifeintheCity - 2019-09-18 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - MYTORONTO Photo Exhibit: #LifeintheCity - 2019-09-18 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - MYTORONTO Photo Exhibit: #LifeintheCity - 2019-09-18 15:00:00 iCalendar - MYTORONTO Photo Exhibit: #LifeintheCity - 2019-09-18 15:00:00

Metro Hall 55 John, Toronto, Ontario M5V 3C6

Photo exhibit featuring the work of individuals affected by homelessness and poverty, Sep 18-21, Mon-Fri 7:30 am-9 pm, Sat 8 am-3 pm, in the Rotunda. Free.

MYTORONTO is a photography contest and skills-based training program for people affected by homelessness and poverty. Participants gain experience in taking pictures, connect with a community of peers, receive recognition and have the opportunity to earn income.

mytorontocalendar.com

Info

Metro Hall 55 John, Toronto, Ontario M5V 3C6 View Map
Free
Art
416-964-7698
to Google Calendar - MYTORONTO Photo Exhibit: #LifeintheCity - 2019-09-18 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - MYTORONTO Photo Exhibit: #LifeintheCity - 2019-09-18 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - MYTORONTO Photo Exhibit: #LifeintheCity - 2019-09-18 15:00:00 iCalendar - MYTORONTO Photo Exhibit: #LifeintheCity - 2019-09-18 15:00:00