MYTORONTO Photo Exhibit: #LifeintheCity

Photo exhibit featuring the work of individuals affected by homelessness and poverty, Sep 18-21, Mon-Fri 7:30 am-9 pm, Sat 8 am-3 pm, in the Rotunda. Free.

MYTORONTO is a photography contest and skills-based training program for people affected by homelessness and poverty. Participants gain experience in taking pictures, connect with a community of peers, receive recognition and have the opportunity to earn income.

mytorontocalendar.com