Grammy Award-winning violinist and producer, Miri Ben-Ari’s unique music is a revolutionary fusion of classical, hip-hop, soul and dance. Ben-Ari, originally from Israel, has collaborated with artists such as Kanye West, Jay Z, Wyclef Jean, Alicia Keys, Wynton Marsalis, Britney Spears, Maroon 5, Akon, Patti Labelle, Brandy, Janet Jackson, John Legend, and more. Ambassador of Music to the United Nations, CEO of Mirimode Music Productions and CEO of Gedenk, a non-for-profit organization promoting Holocaust awareness and tolerance to young people, Miri Ben-Ari is a force. 8 pm. $25-$49.

Tickets at tickets.brampton.ca