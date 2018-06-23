Na-Me-Res Annual Traditional Pow Wow
Fort York Garrison Common 250 Fort York, Toronto, Ontario
Na-Me-Res Annual Traditional Pow Wow will be held on Saturday June 23, from noon to 6 pm at the Fort York Garrison Common. Free event open to the public, traditional dancing and drumming, children's activity area, food and drink sales Craft vendors and information tables. www.nameres.org
