Na-Me-Res Annual Traditional Pow Wow

Fort York Garrison Common 250 Fort York, Toronto, Ontario

Na-Me-Res Annual Traditional Pow Wow will be held on Saturday June 23, from noon to 6 pm at the Fort York Garrison Common. Free event open to the public, traditional dancing and drumming, children's activity area, food and drink sales Craft vendors and information tables. www.nameres.org

Info
Fort York Garrison Common 250 Fort York, Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages, Free, Kid-Friendly, Outdoor
Community Events
416-651-6750
