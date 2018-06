It's Not U It's Me and MUTEK Montréal immersive AV playground of cross-cultural artistic exchange between their respective cities - a teaser for the upcoming MUTEK Montreal festival in August with E-Saggila, Ginger Breaker, Korea Town Acid, Richard Wenger, Scott Hardware, Jaime Sin, Priori, 10 pm. $30, adv $15, $20, $25.