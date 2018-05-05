Nacho Average Party at Macho

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Toronto’s favourite festive Tex-Mex spot. Conveniently located in City Place, there will be unbelievable drink deals, inspired Mexican eats and a heated patio for the party – taco bout a fiesta! *Drink deals include $5 drinks including slushy margaritas, sangrias, your favourite tequila for just $10 and $2 mimosa top ups from 11 an- 3pm.