Rebel Films screening: Forty years after their peaceful act of solidarity, Scottish factory workers discover the impact of their action. The boycott of Chilean engines at the Rolls-Royce factory was a minor cause celebre. The workers kept the boycott going for four years. Anna Ainsworth, Executive Board member of OPSEU, will open the discussion. 7 pm. $4/pwyc. Room 5-240.

socialistaction.ca