Nakba Commemoration Virtual Screening

Toronto Palestine Film Festival presents an online screening of 1948: Creation & Catastrophe followed by a Q&A with directors Ahlam Muhtaseb and Andy Trimlett. The documentary tells the story of the establishment of Israel through the stories of the people who lived it, with archival footage and moving personal recollections of both Palestinians and Israelis. 5:30 pm. Free. TPFF.ca

What is Al Nakba? Al Nakba, which means "The Catastrophe" in Arabic, refers to the mass expulsion of Palestinians from their land in 1948 for the creation of the Israeli state. The trauma and memory of Al Nakba is still alive as millions of Palestinians living inside and outside of Palestine/Israel wait to return to their ancestral lands, while thousands more continue to be expelled from their land. The Nakba has had a profound effect on the lives, narratives, identities and culture of generations of Palestinians. Every year on May 15th the Nakba is commemorated by Palestinians around the world.