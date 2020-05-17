Nakba Commemoration Virtual Screening

Toronto Palestine Film Festival presents an online screening of TAHA - The play, written by and starring Palestinian artist Amer Hlehel عامر حليحل based on the life of Palestinian poet Taha Muhammad Ali. His poetry tells of the experience of Palestinian refugees; his story parallels the story of the Palestinians who remained in their homeland after 1948. This internationally acclaimed play is not about the tragedy of a poet, but rather about the triumph of his life. 4 pm. Free. TPFF.ca

What is Al Nakba? Al Nakba, which means "The Catastrophe" in Arabic, refers to the mass expulsion of Palestinians from their land in 1948 for the creation of the Israeli state. The trauma and memory of Al Nakba is still alive as millions of Palestinians living inside and outside of Palestine/Israel wait to return to their ancestral lands, while thousands more continue to be expelled from their land. The Nakba has had a profound effect on the lives, narratives, identities and culture of generations of Palestinians. Every year on May 15th the Nakba is commemorated by Palestinians around the world.