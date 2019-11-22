Naked Heart Festival

LGBTQ Festival of Words with workshops, panels, performances and discussions for writers and lovers of words. Nov 22-24. Passes $17 or $27. At Glad Day Bookshop and Buddies in Bad Times (12 Alexander). See website for program. nhprogram.com/home // Tickets: gladdaylit.ca/nkdhrt2019

Naked Heart strives to be as accessible as possible with wheelchair accessibility at all venues and 16 hours of ASL interpretation provided at readings, workshops and panel discussions.