Naked Heart Festival

LGBTQ Festival of Words with workshops, panels, performances and discussions for writers and lovers of words. Nov 22-24. Passes $17 or $27. At Glad Day Bookshop and Buddies in Bad Times (12 Alexander). See website for program. nhprogram.com/home // Tickets: gladdaylit.ca/nkdhrt2019
Naked Heart strives to be as accessible as possible with wheelchair accessibility at all venues and 16 hours of ASL interpretation provided at readings, workshops and panel discussions.
Glad Day Bookshop 499 Church, Toronto, Ontario M4Y 1Z3
