Nalgona Positivity Pride In Toronto

Historical Trauma and Modern Day Oppression: How Does This Relate to Eating Disorders?

Body-positivity event that centres POC and Indigenous folks. Participants will learn about historical trauma, the white-thin-cis hetero industrial complex and how colonialism influenced food. 5-7 pm. 3rd floor Lounge. Pwyc, no one will be turned away for lack of funds.

This event is for women, trans people, Indigenous women, Two-Spirit people, gender diverse people, who may identify as 2SLGBTQIA+ / BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Colour).

If you have questions about your participation, feel free to contact us at poder.aayff@gmail.com.

This event is coordinated with Nalgona Positivity Pride and Poder – Afro y Abya Yala Fuerza Feminista.