Naloxone Training & Harm Reduction 101

This training provides information about the overdose crisis in Canada, harm reduction approaches to drug use, and the practical skills to prevent, recognize and respond to an opioid overdose. Attending this training will give you the ability to save a life. Everyone who attends will have the option to receive a naloxone kit and certificate of completion. 9:30 am-noon. Free. POD 250, ‎Podium Building, 350 Victoria.

Free coffee and breakfast snacks are also provided.

