All Sorts at Good Egg: an installation of boxes by Good Egg Artist-in-Residence Nan Shepherd. May 12-Jun 8, reception 5-7 pm May 29. Free.

Nan Shepherd fills small boxes with artifacts of life on earth. Her clusters of remnants both fragile and enduring question the impact of one moth’s cocoon among others, the importance of an old ice-cream scoop, some seeds, or a handful of rusty nails. Together this gathering and expanding collection of offerings bears witness to the infinite small weights of the world.